A new skyscraper in New York's midtown Manhattan that towers 150 feet above the Empire State Building transports visitors in glass elevators up the sides of the building to an observation deck high above the city. "Visitors will have the opportunity to take those glass elevators that were fabricated in Italy by a gondola maker... to a height of over 1,200 feet for vistas of New York City that are really unparalleled," said Marc Holliday, chairman and chief executive officer of SL Green Realty Corp. "When you sit up here and you look out at this vista, there's no better shot of downtown, the Empire State Building... it's just very exhilarating." Let us take a look at some of the images of this 1,401-foot-tall skyscraper: