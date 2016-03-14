05 / 6

Favorite TV show award went to "The Thundermans" and favorite family TV show honour was given to "The Muppets". Ross Lynch ('Austin & Ally') was honoured with the best TV actor- kids' show, while Jim Parsons bagged the best actor-family show award for "The Big Bang Theory". Young Zendaya won the favourite TV actress- kids' show trophy for her performance in "KC Undercover" and Sofia Vergara took home the favourite TV acrtress- family show award for "Modern Family". Favourite cartoon award went to "SpongeBob SquarePants". "The Voice" became the best talent competition show and "Cake Boss" won the best cooking show. (Reuters)