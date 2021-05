COVID care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib: The Guru Teg Bahadur COVID Care Centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi started operations on May 10 with 400 oxygen beds. The facility became operational at 2 pm on Monday. Twenty-five patients had been admitted in the facility by 6 pm, an official said, adding that only those with oxygen saturation level above 85 will be given treatment here.