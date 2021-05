West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021: Physical distancing went for a toss as TMC supporters, thumbing their noses at the raging COVID-19 pandemic, hit the streets, beating drums, bursting firecrackers and smearing 'gulal' on one another. Candidates of the ruling TMC are leading in 208 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 80, as per the latest Election Commission trends.