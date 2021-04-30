World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opened on Thursday in Arouca in northern Portugal. Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. The bridge is held up by steel cables and two huge towers on each side of the bridge. Let us take a look at some of the stunning pictures of this longest pedestrian suspension bridge: