World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opened on Thursday in Arouca in northern Portugal. Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognised Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. The bridge is held up by steel cables and two huge towers on each side of the bridge. Let us take a look at some of the stunning pictures of this longest pedestrian suspension bridge:
The bridge is a see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-metre-long (1693-ft). (Reuters Photo)
Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened on Thursday near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal. (Reuters Photo)
The landscape is calm, but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted. (Reuters Photo)
Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, the bridge wobbles a little with every step. (Reuters Photo)
The bridge opened only to local residents on Thursday, but from Monday everyone can book a visit. (Reuters Photo)
Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters Photo)
"It is a breath of fresh air for our land because it will attract more investment, more people," said tour guide Emanuel, adding that the region was rapidly ageing as many young people moved to big cities. (Reuters Photo)
Standing on the bridge, the mayor of Arouca, Margarida Belem, said the bridge was part of a wider strategy to encourage more people to move and stay in the region. (Reuters Photo)
"There were many challenges that we had to overcome... but we did it," the visibly proud mayor told Reuters. "There's no other bridge like this one in the world." (Reuters Photo)