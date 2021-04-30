The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India on Friday as the counry battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The United States stands with India in the tought time of pandemic as both the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. The US is delivering essential medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India in the coming days of which first flight carrying relief materials arrives in Delhi today. The first consignment of emergency medical supplies include hundreds of much-needed oxygen cylinders and regulators.
The medical equipment and other supplies were brought to Delhi in a C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the largest strategic airlift aircraft of the US Air Force.
India received gift of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies from the USA.
The United States hopes its massive COVID-19 assistance to India has a catalytic effect on society and around the world to come to the country's aid as it fights a severe outbreak of COVID-19. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India. (Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)
US medical assistance includes oxygen support, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, vaccine-manufacturing supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, therapeutics & public health assistance. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Another military aircraft carrying a large number of medical equipment and other materials from the US is expected to land in the national capital later in the day.
Most of the commodities that US sending in on the flights, the Indian government has asked to hand over those to the Indian Red Cross. So, the medical supplies will be handing those over to the Red Cross, who will then work through their partners to distribute that cooperation with the government. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Indo-US healthcare partnership can help effectively tackle the global pandemic. (Image: Twitter/ANI)