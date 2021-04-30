The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India on Friday as the counry battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The United States stands with India in the tought time of pandemic as both the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. The US is delivering essential medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India in the coming days of which first flight carrying relief materials arrives in Delhi today. The first consignment of emergency medical supplies include hundreds of much-needed oxygen cylinders and regulators.