As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation. The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius. Around 40 nations across the world announced medical supplies like oxygen concentrators and related parts and assistance to help India deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated many parts of the country. (PTI Photo)