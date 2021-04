A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said. Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said. The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am. It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively. (PTI Photo)