"Authorities across India, without exception, put public health priorities on the back burner," Reddy said. Consequently, India's 7-day rolling average of confirmed daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 6.75 new cases per 100,000 people on April 6 to 18.04 new cases per 100,000 people on April 20, possibly driven by new variants of the virus, including one that was first detected in India, experts say.
India's top health official Rajesh Bhushan would not speculate Wednesday why authorities could have been better prepared, saying: "Today is not the time to go into why did we miss, or did we miss, did we prepare?"
