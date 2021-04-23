Over the past one month, the COVID-19 outbreak in India has exploded. As cases worldwide reach new weekly records, 40 per cent of the infections are coming from India. India on Friday reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally any country reported ever since the pandemic began last year. And in addition India's national capital Delhi witnessing shortage of oxygen. Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. Let us take a look at the staggering situation across Delhi: