The Indian Railways' first Oxygen Express train begin operations from Monday evening. It will be a roll-on-roll-off service with seven empty tankers departed from Maharashtra's Kalamboli goods yard for Visakhapatnam steel plant. From Vizag it will be loaded with medical oxygen for Maharashtra. The service of Oxygen Express trains was announced by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday evening and a ramp was built by the Central Railway at Kalamboli overnight to facilitate loading of the roll-on-roll-off oxygen trucks on the train. The rolling stock for the same has been funded by the Indian Army and is maintained by the Railways. Let us take a look at some of the images of Indian Railways' Oxygen Express train: