Delhi lockdown: Thousands of migrant workers gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT to catch a bus home, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown and appealed to them with folded hands not to leave Delhi while sounding a word of assurance -- "Main hoon na" (I am here for you). Police officials said over 5,000 people gathered at Anand Vihar including at ISBT as well as the railway station. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi, saying the short period of lockdown would need not be extended. Let us take a look at some of the images: