Delhi lockdown: Thousands of migrant workers gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT to catch a bus home, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown and appealed to them with folded hands not to leave Delhi while sounding a word of assurance -- "Main hoon na" (I am here for you). Police officials said over 5,000 people gathered at Anand Vihar including at ISBT as well as the railway station. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi, saying the short period of lockdown would need not be extended. Let us take a look at some of the images:
Migrants feared that the lockdown could be extended as the situation of COVID-19 was deteriorating day by day. (PTI Photo)
During the nationwide lockdown last year, a large number of migrant workers from Bihar, UP and other states living in Delhi had moved to their home states, through whatever means available and often on foot. (PTI Photo)
Family members of migrants wait to board buses to their native states after spending previous night at the Kaushambi Bus Terminal after Delhi Government announced complete lockdown for 6 days due to surge in coronavirus cases in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)
Policemen deployed in the area were also trying to counsel the migrant workers to stay back as the lockdown was for a few days only. (Reuters Photo)
"I assure you, the government will take full care of you. Main hun na, mujh par bharosa rakho (I am here for you, have faith in me)," Kejriwal said, announcing the lockdown from 10 PM tonight to 5 AM next Monday. (PTI Photo)