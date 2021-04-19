After the announcement of week-long lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26, 2021, hundreds of people were seen standing in long queues outside liquor shops. In times of Covid-19, people forget the deadly virus as they stand in queue outside wine shops. They are more concerned about their alcohol stock and have rushed to the liquor stores. Let us take a look at some of the images of how people queue outside liquor shops from the national capital:
When the nationwide lockdown was lifted last year and liquor shops resumed operations a similar scene was seen as people stood in queues for multiple hours in a day to stock liquor. (PTI Photo)
Lockdown will come into effect from tonight 10 pm in Delhi so people have gathered in front of liquor stores.
(PTI Photo)
Meanwhile, an association of liquor companies, came out with a statement urging the Delhi government to start home delivery of alcoholic beverages in the city, on the lines of Maharashtra, to ease the rush. (PTI Photo)
A lot of people waiting in the queues said they bought liquor at almost double the rates last year and wanted to avoid a similar situation this time. (PTI Photo)
The number increased multifold with 25,462 new COVID-19 cases and 74,941 total active cases on April 18 in Delhi. (PTI Photo)