After the announcement of week-long lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26, 2021, hundreds of people were seen standing in long queues outside liquor shops. In times of Covid-19, people forget the deadly virus as they stand in queue outside wine shops. They are more concerned about their alcohol stock and have rushed to the liquor stores. Let us take a look at some of the images of how people queue outside liquor shops from the national capital: