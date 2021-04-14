Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds. The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1. Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period. Let us take a look at the services which are operational and which will be affected:
The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person. (PTI Photo)
The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to stem the infection spread and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in the state. (Reuters Photo)
There is a shortage of medical oxygen and beds and the demand for Remdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug, has increased in Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)
All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. (Reuters Photo)
Services such as vaccination, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e-commerce firms, work at construction sites with residential facility and industrial activities, where accommodation or transportation of personnel is available, will remain unaffected. (PTI Photo)
All banking and financial services, the RBI and its affiliated offices, insurance offices and pre-monsoon works will remain operational. (Reuters Photo)
There will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1. (Reuters Photo)
The number of participants at marriage and funeral was capped at 25 and 20, respectively. (PTI Photo)
Saloons, spas, schools, colleges, private coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain close during the next 15 days. (Reuters Photo)