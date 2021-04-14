Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds. The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1. Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period. Let us take a look at the services which are operational and which will be affected: