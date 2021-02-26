WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW?



On February 16, Etna erupted, sending up high fountains of lava, which rolled down the mountain's eastern slope toward the uninhabited Bove Valley, which is five kilometers (three miles) wide and eight kilometers (five miles) long. The volcano has belched out ash and lava stones that showered the southern side. The activity has been continuing since, in bursts more or less intense. The flaming lava lights up the night sky in shocking hues of orange and red.



There's no telling how long this round of exciting activity will last, say volcanologists who work at the Etna Observatory run by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. While public fascination began with the first dramatic images this month, the explosive activity began in September 2019, becoming much stronger two months ago. The current activity principally involves the south-east crater, which was created in 1971 from a series of fractures.



(AP Photo)