Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, vented smoke and ashes in a new eruption. Images show spectacular rose coloured plume of ashes in Sicilian village's sky. The eruption forced the temporary closure of Sicily's Catania Airport, a frequent occurrence when Etna is in an active phase. Residents and municipal teams worked Wednesday to clean up a Sicilian village near Mount Etna after Europe's most active volcano spewed lava, ashes and volcanic stones. Let us take a look at some of other images: