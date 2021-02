Robot hospitality is not new! But Hotel Sky, which launched this year, is the first in Africa to use automated attendants, a concept that could cause a stir in a country with one of the world's worst jobless rates. Hotel Sky in Johannesburg introduces Robots hospitality to beat coronavirus pandemic. Lexi, Micah and Ariel: they're robots. Let us take a look at some of the images of these robots from the Hotel Sky and other key information: