Spring is here! The king of seasons that marks the departure of chilling winter is being celebrated as Basant Panchami across India today. Several temples and religious places held special poojas. Some devotees were also seen taking dip in the holy Ganga river. The festival is also associated with Goddess Saraswati. According to the Hindu mythology, the Goddess of Knowledge was born on this day. She is said to have appeared from the ‘kamandal’ of Lord Brahma. Check out these stunning pics of the colourful celebration of Basant Panchami: