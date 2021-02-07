Nearly a decade after the horrifying Kedarnath floods of 2013, the ultra-sensitive Himalayan region witnessed yet another natural disaster after a portion of Nanda Devi glaciers broke off around 9 am on Sunday morning. The glacier burst triggered a massive avalanche in the Chamoli area of Uttarakhand. The disturbing visuals of water and mud gushing from the mountains soon went viral on social media around noon. At the time of publishing this gallery, nearly 200 people were feared dead. Here’s a look at the brave rescue operations conducted by security personnel in and around Tapovan region.