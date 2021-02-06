Chakka Jam 2021: Blocking the main roads and highways across India, the farmers marked a peaceful ‘chakka jam’ as part of their ongoing protest against the farm laws on Saturday. While the National Capital of Delhi and surrounding areas were turned into a fortress with nearly 50,000-strong security force deployed at the borders, rest of the country saw peaceful blockades. Some protesters were detained in places such as Bengaluru and Delhi. As UP, Delhi and Uttarakhand were kept out of the chakka jam, major impact was felt in Punjab and Haryana. Here’s a look at how the day unfolded in Delhi-NCR during the chakka jam protests: