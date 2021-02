India displayed the prowess in military aeronautics at the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India-2021, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singhat the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. While the indigenously developed Tejas-LCA helicopters and Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawk and the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber were among the star attractions. Let us take a look at some of the stunning images from the Air Show: