Beating Retreat photos: Republic Day celebrations culminated on Friday with the Beating Retreat ceremony that featured 26 soulful band performances, including special composition 'Swarnim Vijay' to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. Indian tunes were the flavour of this year's ceremony that brought the curtains down on the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. Let us take a look at some of the images from the ceremony: