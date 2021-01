Parakram Diwas: PM Narendra Modi is in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Parakram Diwas celebration from Kolkata: