Indian Army Day 2021: Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army, saying it is strong, brave and resolute. President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted greeted Indian Army personnel and said India will remain forever grateful to courageous soldiers, veterans and their families. Let us take a look at some of the images from Army Day 2021: