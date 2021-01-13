A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. With vaccination now under way in most of the world, public health officials fret that nervousness about new medicines will slow the uptake of vaccines designed to end a pandemic that has claimed some 2 million lives and devastated the global economy. Schuerener Backparadies bakery's syringe-shaped cakes are drool worthy. Let us take a look at some of irresistible pictures: