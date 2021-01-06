China's best-known entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, made his fortune by taking big risks. Ma's latest gambit backfired after he called regulators too conservative in an October 24 speech and urged them to be more innovative. They halted the impending stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform that grew out of Alipay. Alibaba's share price sank, possibly costing Ma his status as China's richest tycoon. Since then, the normally voluble Ma has stayed out of the public eye, cancelled a TV appearance and avoided social media. That has prompted a flurry of speculation about what might happen to Ma, China's biggest global business celebrity and a symbol of its tech boom. (AP Photo)