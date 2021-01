Britain becomes first country to roll out Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. UK racing to give protection to the elderly and vulnerable as a new surge of cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals. Just under a month since Britain became the first country to roll out the vaccine developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, Pinker, who has kidney disease, received the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot. Let us take a look at images, who all other recieved at the first day: