Ayodhya Deepotsav: The "Deepotsav" included the reenactment of the arrival of God Ram and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya on their 'pushpak viman', a laser and sound show, cultural programmes and the lighting of a “record” 5.51 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu. A team from the Guinness World Records was present to see if it made it to their book. Hours later, team leader Nishchal Barot gave the final count as 6,06,569 'diyas', telling that it was “largest display of oil lamps” in the world. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)