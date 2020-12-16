Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy. It is the largest in Europe. Italy's Mount Etna lit up the night sky with bursts of sweltering hot lava and puts on a spectacular show. Mount Etna volcano is known for frequent eruptions that send rivers of molten lava flowing down its slopes.
Withing few minutes the intensity of the eruption increased from medium to high. Let us take a look at some of the images:
Mount Etna volcano spews lava during an eruption, in the early hours of Monday. Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (AP Photo)
Mount Etna covers an area of 459 square miles with five different craters. It is 10,922 feet tall. (AP Photo)
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy. (Reuters Photo)
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna, which erupted during the night, covers a village road near Catania, Italy. (Reuters Photo)
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy. (Reuters Photo)
Mount Etna has a history of violent eruptions and is one of the most active volcanoes on earth. (Reuters Photo)