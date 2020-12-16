Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy. It is the largest in Europe. Italy's Mount Etna lit up the night sky with bursts of sweltering hot lava and puts on a spectacular show. Mount Etna volcano is known for frequent eruptions that send rivers of molten lava flowing down its slopes. Withing few minutes the intensity of the eruption increased from medium to high. Let us take a look at some of the images: