Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world. In 190 countries, there is more than 67 million confirmed cases. The virus is surging in many regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing second and third wave of infections. The World Health Organization has warned that the vaccines starting to get approval for public use are no magic bullet for the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, it does not mean that the pandemic will end soon. There are artist from across the world made effort to put togther the strentgh in for of murals to spread positivity and calm among the people. Let us take a look at some of images of murals created during the coronavirus pandemic: