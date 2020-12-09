High tides flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, propelled by winds that were stronger than predicted, and an experimental system of inflatable barriers wasn't activated to prevent water from invading the lagoon city. The system, while still in an experimental phase, gets activated when high tides are predicted to reach at least 1.3 meters (4 feet, 4 inches). Tuesday's tide was predicted to reach 1.25 meters. Instead, it kept rising, to a height of 1.38 meters, in late afternoon. Let us take a look at some of the images: