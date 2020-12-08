The 'Bharat Bandh', called by agitating farmers' unions against the Centre's farm laws, affected many states with private vehicles remaining off the roads, while public transport, including buses and taxis, operating fewer than the usual. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws for the last 13 days. The bandh has been called against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently. Let us take a look at some of the images on Bharat Bandh from across India: