Australian authorities managed to stave off a massive bushfire as it neared a coastal township on world heritage-listed Fraser Island, part of the Great Barrier Reef. The blaze, which has been burning since mid-October, has already destroyed half the island off Australia's northeastern coast. Famous for its tropical rainforest and inland lakes, it is the world's largest sand island. Last summer's bushfires, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dubbed Australia's "black summer", also killed 33 people and razed over 24 million hectares (59 million acres) in the country. Let us take a look at some of the images: