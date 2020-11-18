Presently, Naval warships and submarines from India, US, Japan and Australia are taking part as a QUAD Force in the second phase of the four-day Malabar naval exercise underway in the Arabian Sea. The Ex Malabar had two phases planned, with Phase I in the Bay of Bengal conducted from November 3-6, 2020 and on-going Phase II starting Tuesday (November 17-20) is being held on India’s Western seaward. The QUAD Navies participation in the Malabar 2020 and especially Australia’s involvement has already been viewed with concern by China. Exercise Malabar has showcased that INS Vikramaditya operating in regions well beyond the Indian shores can provide the capability to rapidly deploy warfighting units, while projecting air power at sea and ashore.