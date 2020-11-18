India’s Aircraft Carrier Battle Group: The uniqueness of this exercise is the fielding of an Aircraft carrier-based Battle Group from the Indian side. India’s sole carrier INS Vikramaditya is the Flagship along with indigenous destroyers IN Ships Kolkata and Chennai, stealth frigate Talwar, Fleet tanker ship Deepak along with their integral helicopters. The indigenous submarine INS Khanderi is the underwater contingent during the exercise and P8I ASW maritime reconnaissance aircraft as Fleet ASW submarine hunter and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) aircraft. This carrier-based Task Force fielded by the Indian Navy is definitely a potent sea supremacy force to reckon with, and its joint operations with QUAD naval force is expected to emanate some very interesting statistics for the Indian Navy to sharpen its Warfare tactics. With only one operational Aircraft Carrier in the fleet presently, Vikramaditya shall gain a lot from this opportunity to conduct joint fighter jet exercises with another Carrier Group (from the US Fifth fleet).