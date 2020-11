Kamala Harris made history on November 7, with her election as Joe Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office. Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in 2024 should Biden, who will be 78 at their inauguration on January 20, decide not to seek a second term. She hasn't weighed in publicly on such speculation. Let us take a look at some the many identities of the first US woman vice-president: