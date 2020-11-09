US Election Result 2020: Democrat and former US vice president Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidential election by several major television networks on November 7, beating Republican incumbent Donald Trump who took an industry-friendly stance on regulation. Joe Biden mounted two previous presidential bids in 1988 and 2008, never making it out of the Democratic primaries. In 2020, the third time's the charm. Let us take a look at some of the key facts on newly declared winner of the US presidential election: