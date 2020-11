Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited Dakshineswar temple on the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. On Thursday, Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in Chaturdihi village in Bankura district. Maintaining that Bengal is the land of luminaries such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, Shah said the state once used to be the centre of spiritual awakening in the entire country. Let us take a look at some of the images: