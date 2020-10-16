Cinemas in several parts of the country opened after seven months on Thursday with a few film enthusiasts venturing warily into movie watching in a COVID-19 ‘contactless' era of alternate seating, 50 per cent capacity and packaged snacks. While theatres and multiplexes remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, they opened in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stringent dos and don'ts in keeping with the new normal. (AP Photo)