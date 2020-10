Stricter anti-pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect in Delhi-NCR on Thursday as a layer of haze hung over the region and air quality slipped to ‘very poor' levels. NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of farm fires near Amritsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur in Punjab, and Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana. Let us take a look at some of the images: