Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year. This year, IAF is celebrating its 88th anniversary. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the IAF on its foundation day, and said the government is committed to enhancing its combat capability of the force. Several IAF aircraft being displayed in Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Air Force Day 2020: