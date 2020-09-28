The fourth edition of the India-Japan maritime exercise, JIMEX, is taking place in the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military assertiveness in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific. It is the first military exercise between the two strategic partners after they signed a landmark agreement on September 9 that allows their militaries to access each other's bases for logistics support. Navies of India and Japan carried out a range of complex drills in the North Arabian Sea. Let us take a look at some of the images from joint maritime exercise JIMEX-2020: