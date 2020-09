Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The first look of India's first state-of-the-art Regional Rapid Transit System - RRTS - train has been unveiled! The RRTS train sets with stainless steel outer body, will be the first-of-its-kind in India with a design speed of 180 km per hour. One of the three prioritized RRTS corridors of NCRTC, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be the first such corridor to be implemented in phase-1. Once the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is ready, the travel time from the national capital to Meerut will be reduced to less than 1 hour from the existing time of 3-4 hours by road. For the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the entire rolling stock will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in the state of Gujarat. Here's a sneak peek into what the RRTS train will look like: