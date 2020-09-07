The resumption of Delhi Metro services on Monday brought smiles back on the faces of commuters in the national capital. The Delhi Metro resumed services in a graded manner on Monday, with elaborate measures for crowd management and ensuring hygiene to check the spread of the virus. The Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon was the first one to be opened. Let us take a look at some of the images from the first day of resumption of Delhi Metro services:
The first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli. (PTI Photo)
Inside coaches, commuters are to sit on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing. (PTI Photo)
Stickers have been put up on alternate seats and on platforms so that riders adhere to social-distancing norms. (PTI Photo)
As the day began, some riders wearing protective masks were seen entering the premises of key stations like Kashmere Gate and Hauz Khas on the Yellow Line, which connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. (PTI Photo)
Hundreds of Delhi Metro ground staff and Central Industrial Security Force personnel wore face shields, masks and gloves as preventive measures against the pathogen. (Reuters Photo)
A worker sanitises entry gates at Rajiv Chowk station after Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A security guard sprays disinfectant on a commuter's bag at a Delhi Metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
On day one, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work. (PTI Photo)
Mostly office-goers boarded the sanitised train coaches of the rapid transit system. (PTI Photo)
The trains on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening. (PTI Photo)
In keeping with the new normal, the Delhi Metro has taken a slew of measures to ensure least physical contact for riders, like automated thermal screening-cum-sanitiser dispenser and lift-calling system driven by a foot pedal at several stations. (Reuters Photo)
Special posters have been put up inside coaches and on station premises to raise awareness, besides regular announcements on safety norms. (Reuters Photo)
Inside stations, entries to which have been heavily curtailed, the CISF staff performed "contactless frisking" and red lines drawn at a gap of 1 ft near automated fare collection gates and on the concourse. (PTI Photo)
The DMRC had also appealed to commuters on Sunday to "talk less inside trains to prevent the possibility of short-range aerosol transmission". (Reuters Photo)