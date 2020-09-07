The resumption of Delhi Metro services on Monday brought smiles back on the faces of commuters in the national capital. The Delhi Metro resumed services in a graded manner on Monday, with elaborate measures for crowd management and ensuring hygiene to check the spread of the virus. The Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon was the first one to be opened. Let us take a look at some of the images from the first day of resumption of Delhi Metro services: