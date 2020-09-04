The coronavirus pandemic continues to rampage across every continent. On Friday, India's COVID-19 tally goes past 39 lakh. But in China, where the novel coronavirus was first recorded at a Wuhan wet market, people started to be back on normalcy as the outbreak is beginning to take back seat. The central Chinese city - where the global coronavirus pandemic began - allowed more than 2,800 educational institutions to start their new term, opening their doors to nearly 1.4 million students for the first time since January. Let us take a look at some of the images: