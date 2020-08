Mauritius oil spill images: Mauritius declared a state of "environmental emergency" following major oil spill from a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is estimated to have leaked from the ship onto the waters surrounding Mauritius. Some 500 tonnes of oil have been salvaged from the ship, but there are still 2,500 tonnes remaining on the ship. Let us take a look at some of the images: