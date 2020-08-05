Colourful lights and saffron flags adorned temples in several parts on India and chants of "Jai Shri Ram" rent the air as devotees thronged them to perform special puja on the occasion of ground-breaking ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets as Modi performed rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the site of a bitter Hindu-Muslim conflict that lasted decades before being settled by the Supreme Court last year. Let us take a look at some of the images: