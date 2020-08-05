Ayodhya Ram Mandir photos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's ‘mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. The ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being held on a day which coincides with the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, a key ideological plank for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Let us take a look at images from the main event: