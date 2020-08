Ayodhya station of Indian Railways to get a world-class makeover! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to give the Ayodhya railway station a Ram Mandir-modelled makeover. The foundation stone for the Ram Mandir has been laid by PM Narendra Modi. In a bid to provide the best service and facilities to the visiting pilgrims, the Northern Railway zone is currently revamping the Ayodhya railway station. Since the holy city of Ayodhya is one of the country's most important religious places, the Indian Railways network will provide direct connectivity from Varanasi, Lucknow, and other religious places in the nearby areas. The Phase one of the Ayodhya railway station development project is expected to be completed by June 2021. Here are some stunning images and interesting facts about the Ayodhya railway station development project: