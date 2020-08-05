Ram Mandir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan or the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The final design of the Ram Temple has been unveiled. The chief architect behind the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is 77-year-old Chandrakant Sompura. Sompura, the designer, had said that the new temple will be almost double the size of what was originally planned. Apart from PM Modi, the invitation card bears the names such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to reports, the first invitation for the historic event was sent to one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute, Iqbal Ansari. Padma Shri recipient Mohammad Sharif, who was honoured for cremating over 10,000 unclaimed bodies, has also been invited to the event. (Image: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter Handle)