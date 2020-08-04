Children, who have missed their online classes due to lack of internet facilities, sit on the ground in circles drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance as they listen to pre-recorded lessons over loudspeakers, after schools were closed following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Maharashtra's Dandwal village. The recorded lessons form part of an initiative by a non-profit spread over six villages that aims to reach 1,000 students denied formal classes since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close four months ago. (Reuters Photo)